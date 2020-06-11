Among those who were gathered for the event were the MP for New Juaben North, Nana Adjei Boateng, the MCE, Comfort Asante, some chiefs and a host of other dignitaries.

They had gathered at the Koforidua Community Centre to launch rehabilitation works.

However, the bees swamped the community centre, where the event was been held, and disrupted the function.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, two of the victims are receiving treatment at the Koforidua St. Joseph Hospital.

Others who were attacked by the bees have also been treated and discharged, with reports suggesting the bees have been occupying portions of the ceiling at the centre for years.

Meanwhile, some officials from Zoomlion Ghana later arrived to disinfect the community centre following the bee attack.

“When we got there, there was no one there, everyone had run for their lives. We armed ourselves and made sure we were able to drive the bees away. As of now, the place is safe for any other business,” the Eastern Regional Manager of Zoomlion, George Agudey, said.

“Two people are on admission at the hospital, while others were hurt, but they are not on admission. Those who were lucky were able to take shelter in some of the rooms,” he added.

Watch the video of the incident below: