In a statement, the Accra Regional Police Command said five suspects successfully snatched vehicles from unsuspecting victims at different locations in Accra.

The Police said all five suspects have since been arrested, with seven vehicles being retrieved from them.

Among the retrieved vehicles are two Toyota Corollas, two Toyata Yaris, a Daewoo Matrix car, a Kia Morning and a Kia Picanto.

“The Accra Regional Police Command wishes to alert the general public, especially taxicab drivers about the activities of car-snatchers in the metropolis,” a section of the statement said.

The Police warned commercial drivers to be wary of juicy offers, especially at night, while also urging them to reject services to outlandish areas.

Earlier this week, the Police gunned down a notorious rapist and armed robber in Yeji in the Bono East Region.

The deceased, identified as Ernest Akorli aka Jerigoji, is reported to have recently sexually assaulted a 20-year-old lady, after which he murdered her.

Akorli met his death on Monday after engaging the police in a gun battle when they went to arrest him.