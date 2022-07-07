Beware of fraudsters — Ghana Armed Forces cautions against fake recruitment on social media

The account bearing the name Mathias Sarpong with a contact number +233595577684, GAF said, is one of such numerous fraudulent social media accounts being used for recruitment scams.

In a statement, it has cautioned the general public that it does not use intermediaries and has not contracted any institution or individuals to conduct recruitment or enlistment exercises on its behalf.

"It must be noted that GAF recently published the 2022 enlistment in ONLY two national daily newspapers (Ghananian Times edition of 14 May 2022 and the Daily Graphic edition of 16 May 2022).

"The relevant information and guidelines in respect of the eligibility criteria, sale of scratch cards at designated Ghana Post offices across the country, and the closure of the online application process on Sunday 10 July 2022 have all been indicated in the adverts. The public especially interested applicants should accordingly comply with the laid down processes as advertised in the Ghanaian Times and Daily Graphic in order not to fall prey to the fraudsters.

"The public is therefore strongly advised to desist from paying monies to any person(s) who present themselves as GAF recruiters, agents, or middlemen with the promise to help potential applicants join GAF. Interested applicants must report such individuals who present themselves as intermediaries or agents demanding payment in order to assist them, to the nearest Military Installation or Police Station. In the same vein, the interested applicants who choose to pay monies to agents for help are equally culpable in the fraudulent act.