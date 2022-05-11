RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Beware of fraudsters — Volta River Authority warns Ghanaians against fake recruitment

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has warned the public to be cautious about recruitment fraudsters using the authority to defraud unsuspecting job seekers.

Volta River Authority

The recruitment fraudsters have resorted to advertising on social media platforms projecting VRA vacancies and thereby luring the job seekers to attend a purported interviews session.

"They are fake," the Corporate Affairs and External Relations Unit of the Volta River Authority said in a document made available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

"The public is to note that VRA does not recruit applicants through third parties and also requests payment of any kind from prospective applicants for employment," the VRA stated.

The Authority would thereby not be responsible to any job seeker acting on an employment offer not directly made by the company.

The VRA is cautioning the public especially prospective job seekers to be warry of employment vacancies being circulated by individuals and entities claiming to be VRA representatives, "We are not recruiting through any third party."

