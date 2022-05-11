Beware of fraudsters — Volta River Authority warns Ghanaians against fake recruitment

"They are fake," the Corporate Affairs and External Relations Unit of the Volta River Authority said in a document made available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

"The public is to note that VRA does not recruit applicants through third parties and also requests payment of any kind from prospective applicants for employment," the VRA stated.

The Authority would thereby not be responsible to any job seeker acting on an employment offer not directly made by the company.