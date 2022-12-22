ADVERTISEMENT
Bible reading marathon and sacred worship to be held at National Cathedral project site

Emmanuel Tornyi

Worship connects us with God and with one another and led by the spirit, religious programmes have been lined up to be held at the site of the controversial National Cathedral.

National Cathedral
National Cathedral

Bible reading and a Worship and Thanksgiving service have been scheduled to be held at the project site.

The religious programme dubbed 'Bible Reading Marathon and Sacred Worship', the Bible readings are scheduled to be held from Wednesday, December 28 to Friday, December 30, 2022.

The readings will start at 6:00 am each day and end at 6:00 pm.

The worship and thanksgiving service, dubbed Sacred Worship, will be held on Monday, January 2, 2022, from 9:00 am to midday.

National Cathedral programme
National Cathedral programme Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has likened critics of the controversial National Cathedral building to Sanballat and Tobias in the book of Nehemiah in the bible who vehemently opposed the building of the Jerusalem wall.

According to him, he remains resolute in the face of incessant criticisms, with many people saying that the project is a misplaced priority.

The construction of the cathedral has raised concerns among some Ghanaians especially the Minority in Parliament.

National Cathedral
National Cathedral Pulse Ghana

Some Ghanaians urged the government to suspend the construction or it will invite Ghanaians to campaign against it to protect the national purse.

For instance, North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa questioned the government for releasing the amount of GH¢25 million for the project amid economic challenges.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accompanied by senior members of the Clergy, laid the foundation stone for the Cathedral on March 5, 2020, to signal the start of construction.

National Cathedral
National Cathedral Pulse Ghana

A National Cathedral Secretariat has been set up to raise funds from individuals and the private sector for its construction, while work continues apace.

