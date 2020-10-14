This forms part of a nationwide roadshow launched by Big Boss Energy Drink and the international Dancehall artiste to introduce a rebranded version of Big Boss Energy Drink which has his image on the label.

The idea is to create a stronger bond between the product and the positive image, creativity, and global appeal of Stonebwoy and the values of hard-work, determination, and tenacity he portrays.

Actor Lil Win, who is also a brand ambassador of Bel-Malt, a sister product from Bel-Beverages joined the roadshow to show solidarity and also use his influence to make the roadshow lively.

Stonebwoy on the Big Boss Energy Drink roadshow

Meanwhile, Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo who was also in town, could not be left out as he joined Stonebwoy in handing out free samples of Big Boss Energy Drink to the crowd.

In the process of the roadshow which went through principal streets of Kumasi, Lil Win, Stonebwoy and Dabo threw wads of cash to the crowd, who could not believe their luck on the fateful day, having been given free bottles of Big Boss Energy Drink and free cash. The cash included GHS 1 notes, GHS5 notes, and GHS10 notes.

Stonebwoy at Big Boss Energy Drink roadshow

Stonebwoy urged the crowd to patronize Big Boss Energy Drink, as it contains the right ingredients in the right proportions that are not harmful to humans.

Lil Win performing at the Big Boss roadshow

He, however, re-echoed the caution that energy drinks are to be consumed in moderation and not suitable for persons under eighteen years, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and those sensitive to caffeine.

See more pictures below:

Stonebwoy performs at Big Boss roadshow