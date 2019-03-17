Mr Bissue was captured in the exposé allegedly taking bribe to compromise his work at the Inter-ministerial Committee on illegal mining.

Below are details of the statement by Charles Bissue

On Wednesday, 27 February 2019, the Tiger Eye PI aired a documentary entitled “Galamsey Fraud” alleging a case of bribery and corruption to my person, Charles Bissue.

Subsequently, on Friday, 1 March, 2019, Government through the Minister for Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah assured the general public of its commitment to the fight against galamsey. In his statement, the Minister stated that the said case will be “properly investigated, using the raw unedited footages” and “If any persons are found to have solicited money or taken bribe to bend the rules, the necessary action will be taken,”

I subsequently stepped aside as the Secretary to the Inter- Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) for investigations to be carried out, stating that, ‘…I am prepared to avail myself, at all times, to the investigation process…’.

On Friday, 15 March, 2019, I was invited by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service to help them with their investigation to the said case, which I honoured.

I reiterate that, in the course of my duty as the Secretary to the IMCIM, I have never received any money as consideration to render a service as a public officer.

I have subjected myself to the laws of Ghana and since no one is above the law, I urge Tiger Eye PI and Anas Aremeyaw Anas to provide the CID with the ‘raw unedited footages’, so that the good people of Ghana can have the benefit of knowing the truth.

I have also noted with considerable interest, the many well-wishing messages and solidarity demonstrated by friends and acquaintances from all walks of life who believe in my integrity and can attest to my values and principles.

I am grateful for the support.

Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue