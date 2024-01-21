ADVERTISEMENT
Black Princesses to take on Senegal in reverse fixture ahead of U20 Women's World Cup

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghana's Black Princesses are set to face off against Senegal in a highly anticipated return fixture as part of the U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Black-Princesses
This crucial match promises to be a thrilling showdown, with both teams vying for victory to secure their spot in the prestigious tournament.

The Princesses had earlier thrashed their Senegalese counterpart at the Thies Stade Lat Dior in Senegal in a 2-0 win with two first-half goals from Tracey Twum

The Black Princesses will be looking to book a ticket to their seventh consecutive appearance at the biennial tournament slated for Columbia later this year.

With hopes high and spirits soaring, Ghanaian football fans eagerly await a thrilling showdown of the next round of action

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

