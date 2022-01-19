Black Stars are suffering because of how Ghanaians treated Nyantakyi - Adom-Otchere

In an editorial on the show, Mr. Adom-Otchere argued that the country is reaping the consequences of the corruption documentary by award-winning investigative reporter, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

“Someone put out a documentary….. and people were happy that he has been caught. They pulled him down. Do not be deceived, whatever a man soweth, that’s what he will reap.”

”I know it’s controversial but I’m saying it without fear or contradiction that what happened happened tonight is as a result of what we did with Kwasi Nyantakyi”, he said.

Paul Adom-Otchere also disclosed that Ghana’s football was an enviable project across the world during the administration of Mr. Nyantakyi.

He said due to the “pull him down” syndrome of many Ghanaians, football in this country is currently in tatters.

“Many international coaches wanted to coach the Black Stars. Many of them disclosed that Ghana was their dream job. That’s the leadership Mr. Nyantakyi brought to our football.”

”Tonight is the reward. The chickens have come home to roost”, Adom-Otchere said.

Kwasi Nyantakyi came under heavy criticism after the content of Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece entitled ‘Number12’ was aired in Ghana on June 6, 2018.

The video captured Nyantakyi supposedly taking $65,000 (£48,000) from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman.

Following the first screening of the video which attracted more than 3,000 persons, many called for a complete dissolution of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and immediate resignation of its embattled president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.