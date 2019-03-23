BlackFriday: Ekumfi-Cape Coast stretch accident kills 10

The accident happened hours after 60 people were killed in a head-on collision between two buses in the newly created Bono East Region.

Pulse.com.gh understands that the Yutong bus driver with registration number GN 4368 – 14 was making a wrongful overtaking which led to a head-on collision with the Metro Mass bus.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Winneba hospital mortuary while some injured persons are receiving treatment at the Apam Catholic hospital, Ekumfi Esuahyia health centre and Roman hospital at Mankessim.

Crashes are common on highways in Ghana because of poor maintenance, disregard of traffic regulations and unroadworthy vehicles.

An average of six people die on the roads every day, according to the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of Ghana police.

In February 2016, 70 people were killed and 13 injured when two buses collided in the same town of Kintampo.

In July 2017, players from one of Ghana's leading football clubs, Asante Kotoko, were victims of a crash in which their team bus rammed into the back of a stationary truck.