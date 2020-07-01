According to the Director of Electoral Services at the (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, all the registrants are adults and must observe the protocols.

Dr Quaicoe called on the security personnel at the polling centres to help enforce the safety protocols.

He said; We’ve come with the modalities so we expect the security people to help us to ensure that people observe the protocols. All of us if we go there and people are not doing the right things let’s all speak against it. The EC does not support people who do not observe the protocols…

“We’re dealing with adults and they should be held responsible for their actions. The law says that you should wear mask and the law has law enforcers so what we can do is to educate the people.”

”There are laws and when they breach them people who are law enforcers must make sure they are punished…but like I said, the people who are going to the centres are adults and so they should also know that what they are doing has effect of their own health and those people they get into contact with and I’ll also entreat the security service, they shouldn’t allow people to breach the protocols and go scot free.”