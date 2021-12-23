Blows in Parliament is an embarrassment to all Ghanaians – National House of Chiefs

Speaking at the end-of-year General Meeting of the House in Kumasi, President of the House Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi I said what happened in Parliament was an embarrassment.

“It is just unfortunate that in recent times our parliamentarians decide to exchange blows on the floor of the House”.

“This thing does not affect only the parliamentarians but affects Nananom and the good people of this country.”

Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi I urged the MPs to resort to dialogue from hence in tackling matters of national interest.

Pulse Ghana

“[I] want to use this platform to urge our parliamentarians from both sides of the House to exercise restraint and resort to dialogue and engagement on broad national issues to arrive at consensus.”

He later added: “We believe they are all responsible people and that is why we call them ‘Honourables’ and they should always jaw-jaw instead of turning the floor of the House to an arena of boxing.”

The brawl erupted in Parliament after the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, stated that he was going to cast his vote as Member of Parliament for Bekwai Constituency on whether or not the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill was to be considered by plenary under a certifcate of urgency.