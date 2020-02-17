The gizzards, which are infested with salmonella were imported in four 40-foot containers.

According to officials from the Veterinary Service Directorate of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), they got a tip off from Brazilian authorities on the infested gizzards.

Veterinary officials said they were able to impound one of the containers but three others which can feed millions of people have already been cleared and already on the market.

The containers which have been marked as contaminated were imported from Brazil into the country in 2019.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister

“Out of the four containers three have been cleared and we did a traceback and found out that indeed the importers have taken out three containers and sold to the unwholesome products to the general public,” Dr Asiedu Baah told Joy News’ Henry Kwesi Badu.

MoFA then filed a complaint to the BNI and it is awaiting sanctions and prosecutions.

“The importing companies imported products without import permit and veterinary health certificates,” Dr Baah noted.