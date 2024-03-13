Boame Ghana Foundation launched with campaign to rekindle kindness through sustainable partnerships

Speaking during the launch event, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Foundation – Reverend Canon Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, expressed his delight at the response of individuals, corporate entities, and other like-minded organizations to join hands with the Foundation for the betterment of under-served communities across the country.

“The whole concept of “rekindling kindness” in the hearts and minds of citizens through giving items that may be new or semi-used in support of those who do not have is a positive development. I fully anticipate that as we monitor, continuously improve and track our performance the outcomes in improved independent community development will grow incrementally.”

In his remarks delivering the keynote address, the Chairman of the National Peace Council – Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi, stated that the National Peace Council was very proud of the extraordinary work Ambassador Clemence Gyato had done promoting peace in a number of troubled communities in the country. He further stated that the National Peace Council is pleased to partner the BOAME GHANA FOUNDATION to deepen efforts to secure greater local community economic and social opportunities as a critical key for peace in the country.

Mrs. Comfort Asare, speaking on behalf of the Social Welfare Department of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection was full of praise for the timely initiative of the BOAMEMAN GHANA FOUNDATION. “Our department is tremendously grateful for this support. I am also inspired by the concept behind the Foundation’s work.

“We look forward to working closely with Ambassador Gyato and his Board of Directors to support others in need across the country.”

The Founder of the Boameman Foundation – Peace Ambassador Clemence Gyato expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all who had already agreed to partner the Foundation to achieve it’s vision.

The Special Guest of Honour for the occasion – Her Ladyship, former Chief Justice – Georgina Wood, stated that research shows that acts of generosity, whether through donations, volunteering, correlate with improved mental and physical health. She recalled the well-known Ghanaian - Akan proverb saying, "Sɛ woboa wo yɔnko no hyɛ wo fi den." - "Giving to your neighbour strengthens your own house." She therefore encouraged everyone to partner the BOAME GHANA FOUNDATION in that regard.

The Board of Directors also includes the Chief Imam – Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, his spokesperson – Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, Prof. Kuma, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines at Tarkwa, Ghanaian boxing legend Mr. Azumah Nelson, Mrs. Mawuena Dumor Trebarh – former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, who is the BOAME GHANA FOUNDATION’s Executive Director and Mr. Abeiku Santana, a renowned media personality and entrepreneur serving as Executive Secretary. Advisors to the Board include Rev. Amartefio a respected Ghanaian clergyman and Rev. Aaron Benjamin Smith a Ghanaian technology expert and clergyman based in the UK.

The Chairman for the occasion was HRM, the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru.

The Foundation made significant donations of bags of rice, sugar, oil, water, soft drinks, T rolls, canned tomatoes, home-used clothes and other items to the Teshie Children’s Home, The Osu Children’s Home, The Ghana National Association for the Deaf, Assurance of Hope for the Needy, New Life Orphanage Home, The Shelter for Abused Children and the Kayaye Association of Ghana. Vehicles were also presented to the Department of Social Welfare and Protection by the Foundation.

