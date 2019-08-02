The bodies were retrieved from a manhole with signs suggesting massive sexual abuses on Friday evening.

The bodies were retrieved from behind the house of the accused suspect, Sam Udoetuk Wills, who lived at Kansaworodo in Takoradi.

The police special operation was undertaken following a tip-off in the community.

The girls, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruthlove Quayeson and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie were kidnapped separately last year.

President Akufo-Addo had assured families of the missing girls that the security agencies are working hard to rescue them.

All efforts are being made to bring back the girls,” Nana Addo said during a tour of the Western Region.

“The fact that not much information has been out in the public domain does not imply that the state or security agencies are not working hard to ensure their safe return to their families.”