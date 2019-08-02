In a press release Friday evening, the police say the bodies were retrieved from a septic tank in a building previously occupied by convict Samuel Odeoutuk Willis, who is standing trial for the kidnapping of the three Takoradi girls.

"The human remains, discovered late on Friday 2nd August 2019, have been sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis and further investigation," the police said.

Multiple media report say the retrieved bodies had signs suggesting massive sexual abuses.

The police special operation was undertaken following a tip-off in the community according to reports.

The girls, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruthlove Quayeson and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie were kidnapped separately last year.

President Akufo-Addo had assured families of the missing girls that the security agencies are working hard to rescue them.

All efforts are being made to bring back the girls,” Nana Addo said during a tour of the Western Region.

“The fact that not much information has been out in the public domain does not imply that the state or security agencies are not working hard to ensure their safe return to their families.”