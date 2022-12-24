A statement released by the institution stated that the move is also to promote the use of non-cash modes of payment.
BoG raises the limit on MoMo transactions
The Bank of Ghana as part of its measures to simplify more efficient payments and encourage a seamless transition to a cash-lite society has reviewed upwardly, the limits set on daily transactions and the maximum account balances on mobile money wallets
According to the Central Bank, “the aggregate monthly transaction limits will, however, remain unchanged.”
