BoG raises the limit on MoMo transactions

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Bank of Ghana as part of its measures to simplify more efficient payments and encourage a seamless transition to a cash-lite society has reviewed upwardly, the limits set on daily transactions and the maximum account balances on mobile money wallets

A statement released by the institution stated that the move is also to promote the use of non-cash modes of payment.

According to the Central Bank, “the aggregate monthly transaction limits will, however, remain unchanged.”

