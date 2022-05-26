Bole: Assistant headmaster arrested for allegedly raping SHS final year student

The Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Agyekum Owusu, said the suspect was arrested Wednesday, May 25, 2022, after a medical examination on the victim.

He said the victim reported the incident to her brother who subsequently made a report at the Bole District Police Command.

He said "Her brother came to our station in the morning and reported that one of his junior sisters at Bole Senior High and information reaching him is that the said sister has been raped by one of the tutors.

"So, the crime officer and other officials from the Ghana Education Service went to the school and took the girl to the hospital for diagnosis to ascertain the fact of the case. So, yesterday, the tutor was arrested and detained."