Reports stated that the suspect raped the 21-year-old student in his office when he invited her under the pretense of giving her past questions.
Bole: Assistant headmaster arrested for allegedly raping SHS final year student
The assistant headmaster of Bole Senior High School (SHS) in the Savannah Region, Issahaku Jeduah, is in the grips of the police for allegedly raping a final year student.
The Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Agyekum Owusu, said the suspect was arrested Wednesday, May 25, 2022, after a medical examination on the victim.
He said the victim reported the incident to her brother who subsequently made a report at the Bole District Police Command.
He said "Her brother came to our station in the morning and reported that one of his junior sisters at Bole Senior High and information reaching him is that the said sister has been raped by one of the tutors.
"So, the crime officer and other officials from the Ghana Education Service went to the school and took the girl to the hospital for diagnosis to ascertain the fact of the case. So, yesterday, the tutor was arrested and detained."
The victim is currently at the Bole District government hospital for examination and further treatment.
