He was enskinned as the Mion Lana at Mba Dugu palace in Yendi and he is expected to pay homage to the Overload of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Mahama Abubakari IV.

He is also expected to move to a village called Pelaa Yili where he will spend some days before he finally gets to Mion.

Mahamadu Abdulai is the immediate past Regent of Naa Mahamadu Abdulai, whose funeral was performed in December 2018.

His rival to the Yani Namship, Yoo Naa Yakubu Andani Abdulai, was enskinned as the Yoo-Naa of Savelugu last Thursday.