Bono Region: 8,400 animals infected with bird flu destroyed

According to the directorate, the Regional Rapid Response Team moved swiftly to contain the disease.

The team found that a total of 2,100 infected birds were already dead.

The Bono Regional Director of Agriculture, Denis Abugri Amenga, in a statement said: "I wish to bring to the notice of the general public and poultry farmers in particular of confirmed cases of Avian Flu (H5) at two locations in Sunyani and its environs."

The statement added that measures had been put in place to restrict the movement of poultry and products from affected farms.

It entreated poultry farmers to intensify biosecurity measures at their farms and report any case of a suspected case to the nearest veterinary office.

According to reports, investigations have revealed that the disease was detected about a week ago with samples sent to Accra for laboratory analysis.

In July last year, Ghana destroyed 4,500 chickens and restricted the movement of poultry after nearly 6,000 birds were found to have died of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu.

The country also suspended poultry imports from Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Mauritania, and Senegal as a precaution.