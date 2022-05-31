Northern Region: Benevolent Ghanaian teacher donates stationery to basic schools

Others include 30 pieces of belts and 2 boxes of pens to be given to the pupils.

Presenting the stationaries to the school, Asibi said the donation forms part of her efforts of strengthening educational policies in Ghana.

Many students studying at the basic schools in the Northern Region who benefitted from the donations are from poor and economically backward sections.

The benevolent teacher Janet Asibi in an interview with Kojo Emmanuel said the donation was to alleviate the plight of the pupils to have access to education and complement government efforts to improve education.

She pointed out that the move was necessitated by inadequate furniture deficit hampering teaching and learning in the school.

Presenting the items, Asibi urged the pupils to be regular and punctual in school and tasked the management of the schools to use the items for the intended purpose.

