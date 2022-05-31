The items included 600 pieces of exercise books, 200 pieces of storybooks, and 20 cartons of sanitary pads.
Northern Region: Benevolent Ghanaian teacher donates stationery to basic schools
In a laudable gesture and as part of efforts to help improve teaching and learning in the country, a young Ghanaian teacher known as Janet Asibi, has donated stationeries to children in some schools in the Northern Region.
Others include 30 pieces of belts and 2 boxes of pens to be given to the pupils.
Presenting the stationaries to the school, Asibi said the donation forms part of her efforts of strengthening educational policies in Ghana.
Many students studying at the basic schools in the Northern Region who benefitted from the donations are from poor and economically backward sections.
The benevolent teacher Janet Asibi in an interview with Kojo Emmanuel said the donation was to alleviate the plight of the pupils to have access to education and complement government efforts to improve education.
She pointed out that the move was necessitated by inadequate furniture deficit hampering teaching and learning in the school.
Presenting the items, Asibi urged the pupils to be regular and punctual in school and tasked the management of the schools to use the items for the intended purpose.
She, however, appealed to the government and Ghana Education Service to take over the school and beef up teacher deficits.
