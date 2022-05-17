The suspect identified as Nicholas Ato Bronk Taylor was remanded by the Cape Coast District court presided over by Mrs. Bernice Ackom.
Boyfriend of murdered 24-year-old Cape Coast Technical University student remanded
The boyfriend of the level-300 marketing student of the Cape Coast Technical University in the Central Region who was found without her vagina has been remanded to prison custody.
His plea was not taken and would reappear on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Daniel Gadzo told the court that on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at about 09:00 hours the police received information that an unknown female adult was lying dead by the roadside at OLA Estate near the OLA College of Education, Cape Coast.
He said the police proceeded to the scene and found that the body of the victim, identified as Nana Ama Clarke, a level 300 HND Marketing student of CCTU, was lying naked with the vagina removed and bruises all over the body.
He said that the police investigations revealed that Taylor, rented a room in a hostel for her and was living with her at the time of the incident.
The Police said investigations are underway.
