Breast sucking by adults does not prevent breast cancer — GHS Director cautions

According to him, the suckling of the breast by any other but a baby for breast milk did not protect against or cause breast cancer.

He stated that breast cancer is a serious disease killing many women, hence the whole concept of trying to trivialise and sexualise the disease is what needs to be discouraged.

There are no specific causes of breast cancer; however, there are risk factors that make one more vulnerable to the disease.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed globally in October every year. Its purpose is to raise awareness about breast cancer, promote early detection, support those affected by the disease, and raise funds for research, prevention, and treatment.

The primary risk factor for breast cancer is gender. Even though both men and women can get breast cancer, it is rare in the former. Women are at higher risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. Every female in her reproductive age can get cancer, but it is more common as you grow old.