The deceased, Pearl Sedinam Lulu, had on Friday, July 5, 2019, engaged to one Mawufemor Kosi Wampah.

Her white wedding ceremony was scheduled for today (Sunday July 7, 2019) at the 3 Towns Assemblies of God Church in Hohoe in the Volta Region.

But as fate will have it, she passed away on Saturday, leaving her husband to be devastated.

The deceased, Pulse.com.gh understands, is a teacher by profession.