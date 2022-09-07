British-born Ghanaian Kwasi Kwarteng named the first black Minister of Finance in the UK

The promotion of Kwarteng to UK Chancellor of the Exchequer was announced on September 6, 2022, by the office of the new Prime Minister of Britain.

Before he was appointed the Finance Minister, Kwarteng served as the Secretary of State in the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy.

Kwarteng was born in Waltham Forest, East London, in May 1975 to Ghanaian parents who had immigrated to the United Kingdom for a decade.

Kwarteng's mother was a barrister and his father was an economist in the Commonwealth Secretariat.

He previously served as the Minister of State for the same department.

He has served as MP since 2010 for Spelthorne, Surrey, South-East England.