Kwasi Kwarteng becomes the first black to head the Finance Ministry.
British-born Ghanaian Kwasi Kwarteng named the first black Minister of Finance in the UK
Kwasi Alfred Addo Kwarteng, a British Conservative Party politician with Ghanaian roots has been appointed as the Minister of Finance in the United Kingdom.
The promotion of Kwarteng to UK Chancellor of the Exchequer was announced on September 6, 2022, by the office of the new Prime Minister of Britain.
Before he was appointed the Finance Minister, Kwarteng served as the Secretary of State in the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy.
Kwarteng was born in Waltham Forest, East London, in May 1975 to Ghanaian parents who had immigrated to the United Kingdom for a decade.
Kwarteng's mother was a barrister and his father was an economist in the Commonwealth Secretariat.
He previously served as the Minister of State for the same department.
He has served as MP since 2010 for Spelthorne, Surrey, South-East England.
On November 16, 2018, he was appointed Undersecretary of State in the Department for Exiting the European Union following the resignation of Sue-Ellen Braverman.
