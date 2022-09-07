RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

British-born Ghanaian Kwasi Kwarteng named the first black Minister of Finance in the UK

Emmanuel Tornyi

Kwasi Alfred Addo Kwarteng, a British Conservative Party politician with Ghanaian roots has been appointed as the Minister of Finance in the United Kingdom.

Kwasi Kwarteng
Kwasi Kwarteng

Kwasi Kwarteng becomes the first black to head the Finance Ministry.

Read Also

The promotion of Kwarteng to UK Chancellor of the Exchequer was announced on September 6, 2022, by the office of the new Prime Minister of Britain.

Before he was appointed the Finance Minister, Kwarteng served as the Secretary of State in the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy.

Kwarteng was born in Waltham Forest, East London, in May 1975 to Ghanaian parents who had immigrated to the United Kingdom for a decade.

Kwasi Kwarteng
Kwasi Kwarteng Pulse Ghana

Kwarteng's mother was a barrister and his father was an economist in the Commonwealth Secretariat.

He previously served as the Minister of State for the same department.

He has served as MP since 2010 for Spelthorne, Surrey, South-East England.

On November 16, 2018, he was appointed Undersecretary of State in the Department for Exiting the European Union following the resignation of Sue-Ellen Braverman.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Benkum Senior High School

Sex scandal hits Benkum SHS involving teachers

UG and KNUST

Here's the full list of unaccredited academic programmes offered at University of Ghana and KNUST

KNUST

Auditor General’s report: Only 61 out of 360 programmes offered by KNUST accredited

Nana Addo with Owusu Bempah

I put my life on the line for Akufo-Addo to become President and he betrayed me – Owusu Bempah