British-born Ghanaian Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as Finance Minister in the UK

Kwarteng is the second shortest-serving UK chancellor on record.

Kwarteng flew back to the UK for urgent talks with Truss this morning after cutting short a meeting with international finance ministers in Washington DC.

Before he was appointed the Finance Minister, Kwarteng served as the Secretary of State in the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy.

Kwarteng was born in Waltham Forest, East London, in May 1975 to Ghanaian parents who had immigrated to the United Kingdom for a decade.

He previously served as the Minister of State for the same department.