RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

British-born Ghanaian Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as Finance Minister in the UK

Emmanuel Tornyi

Kwasi Alfred Addo Kwarteng, a British Conservative Party politician with Ghanaian roots who was appointed as the Minister of Finance in the United Kingdom has been sacked, BBC has reported

Kwasi Alfred Addo Kwarteng
Kwasi Alfred Addo Kwarteng

He was ousted after speculation that the British Prime Minister, Liz Truss will announce a U-turn on parts of the mini-budget.

Read Also

Kwarteng is the second shortest-serving UK chancellor on record.

Kwarteng flew back to the UK for urgent talks with Truss this morning after cutting short a meeting with international finance ministers in Washington DC.

Before he was appointed the Finance Minister, Kwarteng served as the Secretary of State in the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy.

Kwasi Alfred Addo Kwarteng
Kwasi Alfred Addo Kwarteng Pulse Ghana

Kwarteng was born in Waltham Forest, East London, in May 1975 to Ghanaian parents who had immigrated to the United Kingdom for a decade.

He previously served as the Minister of State for the same department.

He has served as MP since 2010 for Spelthorne, Surrey, South-East England.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Aprede-crash-

E/R: Six persons confirmed dead in Aprede fatal accident

University of Cape Coast

University of Cape Coast ranked best in Ghana and 1st in West Africa

PAT ASIEDU

Nana Agradaa remanded in police custody

Nana Agradaa 1

Infamous evangelist, Nana Agradaa has been arrested