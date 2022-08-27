RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

British High Commissioner reveals how long it now takes to get UK visa

Emmanuel Ayamga

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, has revealed the latest waiting times to get a visa to the United Kingdom (UK).

British High Commissioner reveals how long it now takes to get UK visa
British High Commissioner reveals how long it now takes to get UK visa

According to her, the waiting times are reducing and it now takes “an average of five weeks” for one to acquire a visa.

She, therefore, rendered an apology for the long waits encountered by UK visa applicants in recent months, insisting it was due to a number of factors.

British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson
British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson Pulse Ghana

These, she said, were due to pressure from the Afghanistan crisis a year ago and the intake of refugees following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Thompson, however, stated that the return of the UK’s priority service means visa applicants will no longer have to wait for long periods.

“I am really pleased to say the priority visa service is back in Ghana and that is across all of the categories,” she said in a yet-to-air interview on JoyNews’ The Probe.

“…the waiting times are coming down, I am sorry about the length of time that has been taken to the UK recently.”

Harriet Thompson
Harriet Thompson Pulse Ghana

She added: “But I want to make sure people know that they can apply for their visa up to three months before they expect to travel.

“And the visa will then start from when the travel actually happens so there is no need to leave it until you’ve got your tickets booked.”

In June, it emerged that the US and Canadian embassies in Accra are unable to accept new applicants for interviews until April or May 2025.

The aforementioned embassies said if one applies for a US or Canadian visa in Accra, the earliest time they will be booked for an interview will be in April or May of 2025.

This led to some Ghanaians petitioning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration for intervention after expressing their disappointment over the matter.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Akwasi Addai Odike

Manhyia Palace orders Oyerepa FM to shut down over Odike’s comments

Paul Adom-Otchere and Captain Smart

Paul Adom-Otchere is my senior but he's a fool — Captain Smart

Krobo residents

Soldiers allegedly beat Krobo residents over installation of prepaid metres

Man in handcuffs

Abdul Inusah: Former MP’s son faces 50-years jail term for fraud in US