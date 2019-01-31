Famers at Atebubu Amantin in the Brong Ahafo Region have named a variety of beans after former president John Mahama.

According to a report by Accra-based Joy FM, this special variety of cowpea was first introduced in 2013.

More than 50 per cent of farmers in a local community called Lailai grow this improved variety of cowpea, popularly called ‘John Mahama’ beans.

According to the farmers, the new variety was named after Mahama because it is as highly productive as the ex-president was.

They explained that it yields 100 per cent better than the ‘ayifro’ variety, which is also cultivated in the town.

“With the ayifro variety, you harvest after two months, so you plant it when you want to marry. But the new variety is called John Mahama,” one of the farmers explained.

“It came during the time of John Mahama and it brought us a lot of money. So we called the beans John Mahama.

“The ayifro variety gives you five bags per acre but the John Mahama beans gives you eight bags per acre. It gives us a lot of money,” he added.