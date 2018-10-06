Brong-Ahafo Police arrest suspected car snatchers

news

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Command on Thursday arrested two suspected car snatchers and robbers in the Region.

Abdul Razak Muhammed, 22 and Bashiru Rufai, 28 were arrested at Abesim, near Sunyani, upon a tip-off and they had since been placed in Police custody.

Briefing Journalists on Wednesday in Sunyani, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the Police retrieved a white Toyota Camry saloon car with registration number GR 1113-18 from the suspects.

He said they had allegedly snatched about 80 cars from victims in the past two years, saying they (suspects) targeted expensive and unregistered vehicles in their operations.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the suspects allegedly harmed and even raped their unsuspecting female victims, adding that they would soon be arraigned before Court for prosecution.

He said crime fighting remained a shared and collective responsibility and appealed to the public to report people with questionable characters in their communities to the Police for investigations.