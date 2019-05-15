According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Stephen Tenkorang, the Regional Commander of MTTD, the accident involved 108 commercial vehicles, 47 private vehicles and 78 motorcycles.

He said 114 among the dead were males and 31 females while 123 were above 18 years and 22 below 18 years.

He added that, fatal cases were 65, serious crashes 60 and 31 minors with 24 being knockdowns.

He said the MTTD would continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to the point where there would be no accidents on the road.

DSP Tenkorang charged drivers to be more professional and responsible by religiously obeying traffic rules and regulations.