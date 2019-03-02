The Managing Editor of The Herald Newspaper, Larry-Alans Dogbey, made the claim on Accra-based NEAT FM and said initial investigations show the minister was behind the leaked tape.

“I picked up that information from others who were at the meetings. One person in a military uniform who was at the meeting is the suspect. Some communicators raised alarm of why he was there, but Solomon Nkansah said he is a member of the party. Other communicators didn’t know this clad military man,” he said.

“Our investigation reveals that Bryan Acheampong is behind this,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ – after rubbishing claims that Kennedy Agyapong is behind the leaked tape.

Meanwhile, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyafi, is also claiming its offices have been bugged following the circulation of recordings from a meeting involving its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and other members.

He said: “We know the government is engaged in illegal espionage activities in this country; employing state resources and the national security apparatus to spy on political opponents.”

In the audio, a voice believed to be that of Mr Ofosu Ampofo is heard telling party communicators to take the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa to the cleaners.

He is also heard admitting to the importation of the Azorka Boys to cause mayhem during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

In the same audio, the elder of the Church of Pentecost can be audibly heard urging the party’s communicators to descend heavily on the Chairman of the Peace Council.