Build reputation on trust, honesty, and adherence to ethical standards of legal profession - CJ Torkornoo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has offered guidance to the newly inducted lawyers, urging them to maintain the ethical standards of the legal profession and exhibit the conduct expected of legal practitioners.

Celebrating the 60th induction of 1097 new lawyers who had successfully passed the bar exams at the Accra International Conference Centre, Justice Torkornoo emphasized that their integrity would significantly influence their success in their legal careers.

She conveyed, "As lawyers, you will need to be part of the conduit through which justice is served and delivered in this complex environment."

The Chief Justice underscored that how lawyers communicate, listen, handle information, and manage relationships will shape the legacies they carry with them throughout their careers, highlighting the importance of a lawyer's personal reputation as their most valuable asset.

She further urged all lawyers to build a solid career founded on trust, honesty, and adherence to the ethical standards of the legal profession.

