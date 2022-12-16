Building national cathedral not a sensible thing to do – Prof. Kwesi Prempeh

Expressing his disappointment with the project, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh said the project was not a sensible one.

According to him, the site can be used for important projects.

“This is not the time for vanity projects but we have preserved a vanity project in the form of the cathedral, I was expecting that this being a crisis period we will reflect on that decision and say even if this is sensible to do at all and I do not think so, that it will not be the appropriate period or we will change the idea to something else, there is a lot that we can still do with that site which can make sense,” he said.

Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh added that the government missed the opportunity to restructure its priorities with the 2023 budget.

He said some irrelevant expenditures could have been done away with but did not.

“When you are in crisis, you can do exceptional things. I don’t see anything in the budget to suggest that this is a crisis and that this is being done as an emergency measure,” Professor Prempeh said.

He said the government’s focus in the 2023 budget was only to get the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to grant its loan request.

“So generally it is a missed opportunity in terms of seeing this as a crisis moment and seeing it as a moment to reset the button, I think we have not quite done that.