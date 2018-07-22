Bullion van driver ‘killer’ arrested

news

The police officer who accidentally shot and killed a bullion van driver has been arrested.

The suspect, Constable Amidu Ousman who was accompanying a bullion van Saturday accidentally shot and killed the driver of the van in his attempt to ward-off mourners who had blocked parts of the Odumase Krobo road in the Eastern Region.

According to reports, he fired a warning shot in his attempt to scare the mourners away and create space for the van.

But a stray bullet shattered the window on the driver’s side of the vehicle killing the driver instantly.

Speaking on Adom News, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said the policeman is in custody assisting in investigations.

He said they are yet to identify the family of the deceased and inform them about the unfortunate incident.

DSP Tetteh said the body of the deceased person has been deposited at the morgue for preservation.