Accra-based Class FM reports that the thieves entered the office through the back wall and broke the window of the embattled gold dealership firm.

Among the items stolen were TV sets, computers, photocopy machines, air conditioners, fans and DSTV decoders.

This comes after numerous demonstrations from aggrieved customers who have their investments locked up with the gold-trading company.

Menzgold has been in the news in recent months following the company’s troubles with state regulatory bodies over its operations.

The Central Bank and Minerals Commission maintain that the company has been taking deposits and locally selling gold despite not having the requisite license to do.

However, the seriousness of the issue was confirmed last September when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) directed the gold dealership firm to shut down its gold trading activities.

Currently, the operations of the company remain closed to the public, with several customers agitating for a refund of their investments.

Some weeks ago, there were fresh protests as aggrieved customers hit the streets once again in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, has been declared a wanted man both on and off the shores of Ghana after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has also secured a court order to freeze all assets, accounts and other related businesses belonging to Menzgold CEO.