According to him, the recent coup d’etat in neighboring country Burkina Faso is likely to have an impact on the prices of tomatoes in Ghana.
Burkina Faso coup will likely increase prices of tomatoes in Ghana – John Dumelo
Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dumelo has warned of dire consequences for food prices in the coming days.
In a post on social media, the former Member of Parliament aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon said the closure of the Burkinabe borders will likely cause this increase.
He wrote: “Very likely prices of tomatoes will increase in the next coming days. Burkina border closed( coup), market queens can’t cross border again to buy. The use of unapproved routes to smuggle the tomatoes in will affect the prices.”
The President of Burkina Faso Roch Marc Christian Kaboré was arrested on Monday and was detained in a barracks in Ouagadougou, a day after mutinies in military camps in this country plagued by jihadist violence.
"President Kaboré, the head of parliament (Alassane Bala Sakandé) and ministers are effectively in the hands of soldiers" at the Sangoulé Lamizana barracks in Ouagadougou, a security source told AFP, information confirmed by another security source.
President Kaboré, in power since 2015 and re-elected five years later on the promise to make the anti-jihadist struggle his priority, had become increasingly challenged by a population fed up with jihadist violence and his powerlessness to deal with it.
