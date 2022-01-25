RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Burkina Faso coup will likely increase prices of tomatoes in Ghana – John Dumelo

Authors:

Evans Annang

Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dumelo has warned of dire consequences for food prices in the coming days.

“I paid for the vehicle – John Dumelo narrates his version of controversial ‘V8’ saga
“I paid for the vehicle” – John Dumelo narrates his version of controversial ‘V8’ saga

According to him, the recent coup d’etat in neighboring country Burkina Faso is likely to have an impact on the prices of tomatoes in Ghana.

Recommended articles

In a post on social media, the former Member of Parliament aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon said the closure of the Burkinabe borders will likely cause this increase.

He wrote: “Very likely prices of tomatoes will increase in the next coming days. Burkina border closed( coup), market queens can’t cross border again to buy. The use of unapproved routes to smuggle the tomatoes in will affect the prices.”

The President of Burkina Faso Roch Marc Christian Kaboré was arrested on Monday and was detained in a barracks in Ouagadougou, a day after mutinies in military camps in this country plagued by jihadist violence.

Roch Marc Christian Kaboré is has been the President of Burkina Faso since 2015
Roch Marc Christian Kaboré is has been the President of Burkina Faso since 2015 Pulse Live Uganda

"President Kaboré, the head of parliament (Alassane Bala Sakandé) and ministers are effectively in the hands of soldiers" at the Sangoulé Lamizana barracks in Ouagadougou, a security source told AFP, information confirmed by another security source.

President Kaboré, in power since 2015 and re-elected five years later on the promise to make the anti-jihadist struggle his priority, had become increasingly challenged by a population fed up with jihadist violence and his powerlessness to deal with it.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Data from SIM card re-registration is useless; we're not part of it – Professor Attafuah

National Identification Authority Executive Secretary Prof Ken Attafuah

Apiate Disaster: I did not collide with explosives truck – ‘Aboboyaa’ driver speaks

Apiate explosion

Western Region: Scores feared dead after huge explosion at Bogoso

Gas explosion (File photo)

Huge explosion reduces Apiate town in Western Region to debris (video)

Gas explosion at Apiate