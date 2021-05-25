RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Burn all galamsey excavators - John Boadu endorses controversial approach

Evans Annang

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has endorsed 'Operation Halt's' approach of burning excavators belonging to illegal miners.

John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP
John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP

He said that is the only way to deter the mining, popularly known as galamsey, to stop.

In an interview on Okay FM in Accra, the NPP scribe also said allegations of him being involved in galamsey is untrue.

He said he has received many reports suggesting that he was involved in illegal mining together with some other politicians to the extent that, some people have been using his name and claiming that certain mining sites and equipment including excavators belonged to him [John Boadu].

To disapprove that notion, he has therefore urged the security officers involved in Operation Halt to destroy any illegal mining site or equipment they come across which people claim that it belonged to him [John Boadu].

Mr Boadu said the sponsors of those illegal activities were deliberately using him as a decoy in an attempt to tarnish his image or probably to seek illegal favours from the security officers.

He indicated his disapproval of such acts and insisted he has not commissioned anybody to go on such a venture.

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu
General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

He appealed to security officers not to hesitate in destroying those equipment should anybody dare mention "John Boadu" as the owner.

There has been some public concerns on the destruction of the equipment, especially excavators on site with some suggesting that, they should rather be seized and allow the court processes to determine what should be done with them.

Some have also suggested that many politicians were the ones behind illegal mining and hence the fight may fail again.

