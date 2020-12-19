Togbe Nakakpo Dugbaza VIII said Rawlings loved his property at Tefle and once expressed his desire to be buried there.

In a statement addressed to the Funeral Committee and family members of the late statesman, the Chief appealed for Rawlings to be buried at Tefle on the banks of the Volta River.

READ ALSO: Anlo chiefs unhappy over Rawlings' funeral arrangement

Late former president Jerry John Rawlings

"The man loved water and rivers. One time he told me he does not care if he could be interred on the Island at Tefle but I dissuaded him saying that, because if the spillway of the dam is opened, the water table might change, thus, affect his remains," a section of the statement from Togbe Dugbaza said.

"He said he was not strict about it. In this vein why don't you consider laying him to rest on his property at Tefle which lies at the Volta River bank."

Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

Meanwhile, the date for the late former president’s final funeral rites has been postponed indefinitely.

The date was postponed due to concerns raised by some of the families regarding the customary rites.

The government has since directed that the family settles all outstanding issues before the burial takes place.