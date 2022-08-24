Ghanaian female employee stole my money to buy phone for her boyfriend — Businessman recounts

Hiring family and friends is not illegal, yet due to this special relationship you have with them, they may tend not to perform their tasks as expected.

Sometimes people who fall within the family and friends zone take standard rules for granted and may cause the business to fail.

Economist and businessman, Evans Nunoo revealed that his trusted female employee embezzled funds from his company’s coffers to pay for the expenses of her boyfriend.

After attempts to get the employee to speak the truth, he said the lady debunked claims of embezzlement.

However, it was eventually discovered that the employee used part of the stolen money to buy a phone for her boyfriend.

He said "In my first experience, I employed this lady for my business thinking as a female, she will be lenient and not be a fraud. But unfortunately, she stole huge sums of money from me. When I called her to demand answers, she told me it was the gods of her family that stole the money. I later investigated through her friends and I was told she was actually spending this money on a guy. And, at the time the phone I was struggling to buy was the phone the guy was using."

The job of operating a family-owned company is often grievously complicated by friction arising from rivalries.

Evans Nunoo referenced that a close relative who took over the business also run it down.