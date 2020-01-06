According to the Minister, she would currently be selling charcoal were it not for her education.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said this during the Savannah Regional Nasara Wing durbar in Damongo in the Savanna region.

READ ALSO: NPP Gov’t has fulfilled 80% of its campaign promises – Ursula Owusu

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

“Her Excellency Hajia Samira Bawumia said something profound and some people are insulting her but I doff my hat out to the second lady. She said were it not education, where would she, a Zongo Fulani woman be. I can say the same for myself, were it not for education, I would be selling charcoal because I’ve sold charcoal before,” she said.

“Today, by God’s grace and because I went to school, I’m a lawyer and a communications minister. So, I’ll encourage everyone to take advantage of the policies that we’re putting in place in education to educate our people.”

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West further stated that the Akufo-Addo government is committed to improving education in the various Zongo communities.

She added that there is the need to take advantage of the policies specifically targeted at the Zongos.

“Not just have we established the Zongo ministry, we’ve set up the Zongo Development Fund and I’m sure you can all testify that when it comes to infrastructure they are working, when it comes to education Zongos have felt it, when it comes to employment you have seen it.

“Our Arabic teachers are being given allowances, we’ve focused on you not because we don’t have anything to do but we recognise the importance Zongos and Nasaras are to everything that we do in this country,” Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful added.