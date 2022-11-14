RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Cabinet approves new rent bill ‘intended to safeguard rights of tenants’

Andreas Kamasah

Ghanaian tenants may soon heave a sigh of relief if parliament passes into law a new rent bill that has been approved by cabinet.

Francis Asenso Boakye
Francis Asenso Boakye

This was disclosed by Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye at a Press Briefing on Sunday, November 13.

Recommended articles

According to him, the new rent bill provides that a landlord who demands the payment of rent in advance for more than one month in a monthly tenancy or a tenancy which is shorter than one month, or more than one year in a year tenancy which exceeds one year, commits an offence, clearly identified in the bill.

He explained that the current rent law was passed almost six decades ago, and has outlived its usefulness, hence the need to replace it.

READ ALSO: Anas Aremeyaw Anas: Our minister and the cash

“As I have mentioned in recent times, the existing law was passed by Parliament fifty-nine years ago, and therefore, its relevance has been outlived by the current population growth and urbanization, housing availability, rental rates, housing redistribution and eviction controls, amongst several other attendant difficulties, that have engulfed the housing sector.

“The review is intended to safeguard the rights of vulnerable tenants who have been outpriced by the uncontrollable hikes in the cost of renting accommodation,” Asenso-Boakye said, as quoted by citinewsroom.com.

He urged Ghanaians to contribute to the bill by channelling their views through their members of Parliament who are expected to pass it into law.

The current rent law forbids property owners from taking more than six months' advance from potential tenants but that has been breached woefully, with the taking of two years becoming the convention.

There is also no regulation of rent pricing, so landlords/ladies abuse their discretion by hiking rent charges astronomically, making life difficult for tenants. The new bill aims to address these and many other issues facing Ghanaian tenants.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian YouTuber Ama Governor

Ghanaian YouTuber's call to Bar put on hold for 'lacking good character'

Internet data charges to increase on Monday – MTN announces

Internet data charges to increase on Monday – MTN announces

Zanetor

My father will be angry and heartbroken by now - Zanetor Agyeman - Rawlings

Asante Berko

Former Tema Oil Refinery boss arrested by UK authorities over bribery allegations