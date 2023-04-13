Call out the NPP for their violent tone and leave the NDC alone – Kwakye Ofosu to Peace Council

He said the opposition party has shown no tendency to undermine the peace and security in the country.

“The [National] Peace Council should stop behaving this way,” he retorted on Midday News on 3 92.7FM on Wednesday, April 12.

“They should simply call out the NPP and condemn them. That is all that they need to do. We in the NDC had said nothing.”

He further added: “We have done nothing that indicates that we are going to undermine the peace and security of this country. We are also not in government. It is the NPP that is in government that has shown signs that they are prepared to kill during elections.”

The Council had given indications of inviting the two major political parties to a roundtable meeting following the trading of accusations of the use of “treasonable” comments ahead of the 2024 elections.

But Mr Kwakye Ofosu, who stood as NDC’s 2020 Parliamentary Candidate in Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency in the Central Region, said the Peace Council should rather concentrate on the NPP and Bryan Acheampong.

“So, if Bryan Acheampong has made reckless comments, let the Peace Council go ahead and call him out and condemn him.

“If they have any advice, let them give it to him. They should not rope in the NDC and pretend that there is some exchange between the two parties when that is not the case.”