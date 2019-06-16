The minister, who was in Ghana a day before the rescue of the girls, reportedly went to the National Security to express his gratitude.

This was revealed by veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako on Joy FM's Newsfile on Saturday.

“The Canadian person who came [the security coordinator for Canada in charge of the West African region and based in Morrocco] was in Ghana a day before the rescue operation.

“He had practically no role to play and indeed when the rescue happened he was surprised and went to the national security to express his gratitude,” he further added.

Lauren Tilley, 19 , of Rothesay and Bailey Chitty, 20 , were volunteering with the non-governmental organization, Youth Challenge International, known as YCI, when they were abducted at the Kumasi Royal Golf Club at 8:25 p.m. on June 4.

They were rescued on Wednesday, eight days after they were abducted in a special operation by the National Security.