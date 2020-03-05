Dr. Anaba said the country should take precautionary measures to contain the coronavirus though it is yet to come to Ghana.

According to him, such a measure will show to the Ghanaian people how serious the government is taking the preventive measures in avoiding an outbreak of the virus in Ghana.

“Let us cancel the independence day celebration because it is a risk for spreading the virus. Such a move will show the Ghanaian people how serious the President is taking this fight. Cancelling the celebration will be a strong message to the people that we serious about preventing an outbreak. The President should set the right example by taking such measures, he should show more leadership in these matters,” he said on Starr FM.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

However reacting to the call, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service says it is “very safe” for the President to go ahead with the celebration tomorrow.

Ghana will observe its 63rd Independence Day Anniversary tomorrow Friday, March 6. The celebration will be marked with a national event attended by the President in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.