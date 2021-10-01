The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital was not spared.
Cape Coast Teaching Hospital floods [Photos]
The rainfall which occurred on Friday dawn, October 1, 2021, has left most communities in the Central Region submerged, leaving many inhabitants stranded.
Some wards have been flooded leaving patients on admission stranded.
The COVID-19 Treatment Center at the health facility was awash with rainwater.
In Accra, the perennial floods in the capital may not end anytime soon.
Parts of Accra have been flooded following a few hours of rainfall.
Many residents were left scooping water from their compounds with commuters being left stranded in traffic.
The downpour caused some drains to overflow their channels.
Areas such as Kaneshie First Light, Abbosey Okai, and Adabraka Sahara were affected by the floods.
