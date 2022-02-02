Captain Smart in police custody; fails to meet GH¢50,000 bail condition

The radio presenter was granted bail for allegedly extorting $10,000 and GH¢50,000 from a businessman, Ahmed Kwabena Nkrumah after he [Captain Smart] allegedly threatened to expose him (businessman) for some shady deals at the Tema Port.

The Court presided over by His Honour, K.K. Obiri-Yeboah granted bail to a tune of GH¢50,000 each and two sureties after both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel for the accused persons, Martin Kpebu applied for self-recognisance bail for his clients.

The said amount given to Captain Smart by the complainant was a gift and they will prove the same during the trial," he said.

But the prosecution led by Detective Inspector Frederick Sarpong opposed the bail application.