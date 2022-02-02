RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Captain Smart in police custody; fails to meet GH¢50,000 bail condition

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Radio broadcaster, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, commonly called Captain Smart, is still in police custody for failing to meet his condition of GH¢50,000 with two sureties granted by an Accra Circuit Court.

Captain Smart and another radio presenter, Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield, were Wednesday, February 2, 2022, granted bail by the court after they pleaded not guilty to two respective counts of extortion and abetment to extortion.

The radio presenter was granted bail for allegedly extorting $10,000 and GH¢50,000 from a businessman, Ahmed Kwabena Nkrumah after he [Captain Smart] allegedly threatened to expose him (businessman) for some shady deals at the Tema Port.

The Court presided over by His Honour, K.K. Obiri-Yeboah granted bail to a tune of GH¢50,000 each and two sureties after both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel for the accused persons, Martin Kpebu applied for self-recognisance bail for his clients.

The said amount given to Captain Smart by the complainant was a gift and they will prove the same during the trial," he said.

But the prosecution led by Detective Inspector Frederick Sarpong opposed the bail application.

The case has been adjourned to March 3, 2022.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

