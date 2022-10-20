The journalist who works with Media General was arrested by operatives of the NIB on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, as he went home from work.
Captain Smart released after NIB arrest
Radio and TV presenter, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has been released on bail, hours after he was picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).
His car was allegedly crossed by the operatives in traffic and then whisked away.
He was interrogated in the presence of some senior officials of Media General.
It is, however, unclear why he has been detained by the NIB but it is believed that Captain Smart was arrested because the Ministry of Information threatened to sue him for alleging in a video published and circulated by Onua TV that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was actively involved in illegal mining activities.
