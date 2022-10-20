RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Captain Smart released after NIB arrest

Emmanuel Tornyi

Radio and TV presenter, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has been released on bail, hours after he was picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Captain Smart in police cells
Captain Smart in police cells

The journalist who works with Media General was arrested by operatives of the NIB on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, as he went home from work.

His car was allegedly crossed by the operatives in traffic and then whisked away.

He was interrogated in the presence of some senior officials of Media General.

Captain Smart
Captain Smart Pulse Ghana

It is, however, unclear why he has been detained by the NIB but it is believed that Captain Smart was arrested because the Ministry of Information threatened to sue him for alleging in a video published and circulated by Onua TV that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was actively involved in illegal mining activities.

Emmanuel Tornyi
