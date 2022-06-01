The Ghanaians including broadcasters Captain Smart and Okatakyie Afrifa, convener of the #FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, and Mensah Thompson, are asking the Police to allow demonstrators to carry their registered weapons to the march to protect themselves.

The aggrieved citizens in a statement said "We will bring our own security company to provide protection to demonstrators. All weapons held by demonstrators or by the contracted security personnel will be for personal protection only; and all weapons will be duly permitted in accordance with the Arms and Ammunitions Act, 1972 (NRCD 9) e) Proposed route and destination: We expect that the Demonstrators will gather at Circle.

"The procession will move from Circle to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, where the Protestors will make a demand a slot on GTV to speak directly to the Nation and layout our grievances, in accordance with Article 55(11), which guarantees a fair opportunity to Ghanaians to present their programmes to the public through equal access to the state-owned media."

The individuals expressed displeasure over the economic hardships, worsening economic conditions, draconian taxes, state capture, and land grabbing as well as the high cost of fuel in the country.

They also demanded that the government should not only withdraw E. I 144 and an end to the land grabbing of the Achimota Forest Reserve.

"We believe that the conditions that precipitated the June 4th overthrow of the military Government are not only present today but have actually gotten worse. Today, the 4th Republic has been taken over by thieves. Rather than prevent the plunder of the treasure through the law, they themselves plunder the state and use the law and police violence to shield themselves from accountability.