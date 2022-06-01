RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We'll carry our weapons to June 4 demonstration — Captain Smart, Vormawor, et al to Police

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A massive demonstration is set to hit the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government on June 4, 2022.

Captain Smart, Okatakyie Afrifa, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Mensah Thompson

The protest being staged by a group of Ghanaians on June 4 has written to the Accra Regional Police Command to allow them to demonstrate with their private security.

The Ghanaians including broadcasters Captain Smart and Okatakyie Afrifa, convener of the #FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, and Mensah Thompson, are asking the Police to allow demonstrators to carry their registered weapons to the march to protect themselves.

Captain Smart
Captain Smart Pulse Ghana

The aggrieved citizens in a statement said "We will bring our own security company to provide protection to demonstrators. All weapons held by demonstrators or by the contracted security personnel will be for personal protection only; and all weapons will be duly permitted in accordance with the Arms and Ammunitions Act, 1972 (NRCD 9) e) Proposed route and destination: We expect that the Demonstrators will gather at Circle.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor
Oliver Barker-Vormawor Pulse Ghana

"The procession will move from Circle to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, where the Protestors will make a demand a slot on GTV to speak directly to the Nation and layout our grievances, in accordance with Article 55(11), which guarantees a fair opportunity to Ghanaians to present their programmes to the public through equal access to the state-owned media."

The individuals expressed displeasure over the economic hardships, worsening economic conditions, draconian taxes, state capture, and land grabbing as well as the high cost of fuel in the country.

Mensah Thompson
Mensah Thompson Mensah Thompson Pulse Ghana

They also demanded that the government should not only withdraw E. I 144 and an end to the land grabbing of the Achimota Forest Reserve.

"We believe that the conditions that precipitated the June 4th overthrow of the military Government are not only present today but have actually gotten worse. Today, the 4th Republic has been taken over by thieves. Rather than prevent the plunder of the treasure through the law, they themselves plunder the state and use the law and police violence to shield themselves from accountability.

"There is no rot in every institution, and those who speak up against wrong are now victimized and abused French Economist, Journalist & Statesman Frederic Bastiat- once wrote that "Sometimes the law defends plunder and participates in it. Sometimes the law places the whole apparatus of judges, police, prisons, and soldiers at the service of the plunderers, and treats the victim – when he defends himself – as a criminal," it added.

