news

A car crashed a traffic light after colliding with another vehicle at American House in East Legon.

The incident happened at the junction of the Shell fuel station at about 2:45pm.

According to an eyewitness, the car crashed into the traffic light when a private car made a U-turn and another vehicle which is on speed crashed and destroyed the traffic light.

The police have not arrive to investigate the cause of the accident at the time of filing the report.

READ MORE: Four in taxi crashed to death by a tipper truck

No one was transported to the hospital, the witness added.

See photos of the accident.