Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Car crash destroys traffic light at American House Shell fuel station

According to an eyewitness, the car crashed into a traffic light when a private made a U-turn and another vehicle on speed crashed.

  • Published:
play

A car crashed a traffic light after colliding with another vehicle at American House in East Legon.

The incident happened at the junction of the Shell fuel station at about 2:45pm.

According to an eyewitness, the car crashed into the traffic light when a private car made a U-turn and another vehicle which is on speed crashed and destroyed the traffic light.

The police have not arrive to investigate the cause of the accident at the time of filing the report.

READ MORE: Four in taxi crashed to death by a tipper truck

No one was transported to the hospital, the witness added.

See photos of the accident.

play
play
play
play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

"Impeachment petition against Chief Justice lacks legal basis" "Impeachment petition against Chief Justice lacks legal basis"
EC Commissioner seen preaching at Accra Mall bus stop EC Commissioner seen preaching at Accra Mall bus stop
EC Commissioner preaches at Accra mall bus stop [Photo] EC Commissioner preaches at Accra mall bus stop [Photo]
NABCO will negatively affect the economy – Economist NABCO will negatively affect the economy – Economist
NPP promising to build sky train laughable - Ade Coker NPP promising to build sky train laughable - Ade Coker
There’s hope for a better, brighter tomorrow - Nana Addo There’s hope for a better, brighter tomorrow - Nana Addo

Recommended Videos

Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project Ghana signs agreement for Accra Sky Train Project
Duncan-Williams slams Christians opposed to National Cathedral Duncan-Williams slams Christians opposed to National Cathedral
Sarkodie cries over bad roads claiming the lives of Ghanaians Sarkodie cries over bad roads claiming the lives of Ghanaians



Related Articles

Four in taxi crashed to death by a tipper truck
Police dispute Adenta-Madina highway death toll
Lack of footbridges on Adentan-Madina highway: Akufo-Addo blames past governments
Akufo-Addo mourns Adentan accident victim
Accident kills another woman at Adenta; youth burn tyres to block road
Driver who killed WASS student on Adenta highway arrested
15% of Kumasi residents defecate openly - KMA
Deputy Minister 'slapped' for blaming NDC over Adenta highway accidents
Exclusive Photos: Burnt tyres, blocked roads and Police brutality engulf Adentan protests
Works on Madina-Adentan footbridges to begin next week – Govt assures after massive demo

Local

Bawumia joins Nalerigu Medical Centre to celebrate quality health care
Ashanti region: 'Disappointed' nurses mob Mahama
Kweku Adoboli to be deported
Kweku Adoboli detained; set to be deported to Ghana
galamsey.jpg
Two women die in galamsey pit at Atwima Mponua
X
Advertisement