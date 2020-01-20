According to reports, the motor accident happened Monday morning at the Action Chapel junction on the motorway.

No death was recorded but several passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.

The driver of the Sprinter, the report stated was driving carelessly and refused to heed to the pleas of the passengers to reduce speeding.

Accident on Tema motorway

A passenger said the Sprinter driver lost control after his tyre burst; causing him to run into the Toyota.

Both drivers and passengers were stabilised and transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Traffic was affected on both sides of the highway.

Meanwhile, Head of Education, Research, and Training at the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Alex Obeng, has said solution to recurring accidents on the highway does not lie with only law enforcement.

According to him, the solution should be dualisation of these roads which serve as the nerve centre of the country's road network.